RPSO looking for stolen vehicle from Marler Ford

RPSO is looking for a truck that was stolen from Marler Ford.
By RPSO/Crime Stoppers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a stolen vehicle.

RPSO said that they responded to a report of a vehicle theft from Marler Ford in Dry Prong on October 21. The vehicle is described as a gray colored 2002 Ford F-250, four-door with aftermarket rims.

Video evidence showed the vehicle in question being driven off the lot of Marler Ford around 5:28 a.m. onto La Hwy 3225 on October 18. The vehicle is suspected to have switched plates as well.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Jeremy Sharp with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Tioga CID 318-641-6000.

