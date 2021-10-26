Advertisement

RPSO purchases new drone with grant

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office deputy operating a drone in Alexandria, La. on October 26,...
A Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office deputy operating a drone in Alexandria, La. on October 26, 2021.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has purchased a new drone with a grant from the Central Louisiana Community Foundation.

Sheriff Mark Wood said that the grant, totaling $11,065, has allowed the sheriff’s office to replace an outdated drone with a new one, which is beneficial as technology evolves every day.

The drone will be used for situations like searching for lost children and finding suspects that may be hiding from law enforcement.

“We’re excited about it and we’re looking to keep pushing forward, but we thank the foundation for helping us with this and I see a lot of good use out of this,” Sheriff Wood said.

