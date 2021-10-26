Advertisement

Saints defeat Seahawks, 13-10

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) and linebacker Kwon Alexander (5)...
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) and linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) celebrate after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle.(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (KALB) - After 14 days off, the New Orleans Saints finally returned to the field on Monday, October 25 in a rainy Seattle.

The Saints won the “what offense could play the worse game,” 13-10.

Alvin Kamara was the bright spot on offense, not only rushing for 51 yards but having 128 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Saints are now 4-2 and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville Police said a man collapsed Sunday at the Smoothie King near Walmart.
Pineville police investigating death near Smoothie King
Week 8 Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 8 Play of the Week
Natchitoches Police investigating shooting off University Parkway
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday

Latest News

Avoyelles’ Bazert to have surgery on partially torn ACL
Carlos Bazert breaking off a big run against Carroll.
Avoyelles’ Bazert to have surgery on partially torn ACL
Five local high school coaches preview Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) will make his season debut Monday. (AP...
Saints activate Tre’Quan Smith, Kwon Alexander and Marcus Davenport for Monday’s game against Seattle