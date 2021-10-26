Saints defeat Seahawks, 13-10
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, Wash. (KALB) - After 14 days off, the New Orleans Saints finally returned to the field on Monday, October 25 in a rainy Seattle.
The Saints won the “what offense could play the worse game,” 13-10.
Alvin Kamara was the bright spot on offense, not only rushing for 51 yards but having 128 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Saints are now 4-2 and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week
