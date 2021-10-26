Saints defeat Seahawks, 13-10

SEATTLE, Wash. (KALB) - After 14 days off, the New Orleans Saints finally returned to the field on Monday, October 25 in a rainy Seattle.

The Saints won the “what offense could play the worse game,” 13-10.

Alvin Kamara was the bright spot on offense, not only rushing for 51 yards but having 128 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Saints are now 4-2 and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.