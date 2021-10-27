(LHSAA) - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame committee has announced the 2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class.

This year’s class will be inducted on April 12, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. Tickets will be available to purchase in January 2022 on LHSAA.org.

2022 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Inductees:

Joseph Dale Moreau: Alexandria High School Coach - Track

William Duplechain: Port Barre High School Administrator

Kevin Nee: Baton Rouge Magnet High School Coach - Gymnastics

Jim Hightower: St. Thomas More High School Coach - Football

Jana Garrison Orillion: Denham Springs High School Competitor - Tennis

Tyler Lafuci: De La Salle High School Competitor - Football/Wrestling

Shelly Ripple Rogers: Parkview Baptist High School Competitor - Swimming

Rebecca Marshall: Southern Lab University High School Coach - Track

Zachary Winfield: Baton Rouge Magnet High School Coach - Track

Tasmin Mitchell: Denham Springs High School Competitor - Basketball

