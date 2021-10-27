Advertisement

2022 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees

By LHSAA
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(LHSAA) - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame committee has announced the 2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class.

This year’s class will be inducted on April 12, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. Tickets will be available to purchase in January 2022 on LHSAA.org.

2022 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Inductees:

  • Joseph Dale Moreau: Alexandria High School Coach - Track
  • William Duplechain: Port Barre High School Administrator
  • Kevin Nee: Baton Rouge Magnet High School Coach - Gymnastics
  • Jim Hightower: St. Thomas More High School Coach - Football
  • Jana Garrison Orillion: Denham Springs High School Competitor - Tennis
  • Tyler Lafuci: De La Salle High School Competitor - Football/Wrestling
  • Shelly Ripple Rogers: Parkview Baptist High School Competitor - Swimming
  • Rebecca Marshall: Southern Lab University High School Coach - Track
  • Zachary Winfield: Baton Rouge Magnet High School Coach - Track
  • Tasmin Mitchell: Denham Springs High School Competitor - Basketball

