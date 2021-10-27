Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve burglary at Foster Construction

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a burglary from Oct. 2021.

The case begins back on Oct. 7, 2021, between midnight and 3 a.m. at Foster Construction on Shamrock Street. Police said video surveillance picked up a Black male entering the area in the back.

“They have a fenced in area behind their place of business that has work vehicles and other equipment that they have,” said Deputy Chief Darrell Basco. “Video evidence shows that a Black male climbed the fence getting into the storage area and rummaged through a couple of different items in the back. And, (he) concentrated on what we believe was trying to steal one of the Foster Construction work vehicles.”

The suspect didn’t get far with the vehicle.

“He was unable to get it started,” said Basco. “They had some mechanical issues with it. Rummaged through it. There was a .357 Magnum that one of the employees who had been working owned the gun and left it in the vehicle. It was taken.”

Police want you to pay particular attention to the shirt the suspect is wearing. Maybe you have seen it before.

Police said it’s helpful when a business has a security camera, and they urge more businesses to get them.

“It’s always good when businesses and residences have cameras,” said Basco. “That’s one of the things we try to persuade businesses and ask them to have, especially any new business that comes into the city.”

The Pineville Police Department has a program called the Community Camera Program which allows businesses and homeowners to let police know if they have a security camera that faces the street. If they wish to participate, their address is confidentially entered into a database that police can reference if a crime occurs and they’re trying to locate nearby video.

If you can help Pineville police solve this burglary, contact the department at 318-442-6603 or Crime Stoppers at 443-STOP. Your tip to Crime Stoppers, which can remain anonymous, that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

