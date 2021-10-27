LC MBB’s defense steps up in 59-56 win against Philander Smith

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats are now 2-0 since moving to the NAIA after defeating Philander Smith College at home 59-56.

The Wildcats were able to hold on after Philander Smith’s last-second three-point attempt that would have tied the game was offline.

Louisiana College found themselves in a tight battle as they held a 32-27 lead at the half. Despite being outscored by two in the second half, they were able to secure the victory.

Grad student Guard Kae’ron Baker led the team in scoring with 17 points. The story of the game, however, was the Wildcats’ ability to force turnovers, which led to fast break opportunities.

The Wildcats recorded 11 total steals in the game as six different players were able to force a turnover. Louisiana College then turned that defense into offense as the Wildcats had 19 points off turnovers.

Louisiana College will finish off their three-game homestand to start the season on Saturday, October 30 when they host the University of Mobile. Tip-off will be at 4 p.m. from H.O. West Fieldhouse.

