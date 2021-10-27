Advertisement

LC MBB’s defense steps up in 59-56 win against Philander Smith

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats are now 2-0 since moving to the NAIA after defeating Philander Smith College at home 59-56.

The Wildcats were able to hold on after Philander Smith’s last-second three-point attempt that would have tied the game was offline.

Louisiana College found themselves in a tight battle as they held a 32-27 lead at the half. Despite being outscored by two in the second half, they were able to secure the victory.

Grad student Guard Kae’ron Baker led the team in scoring with 17 points. The story of the game, however, was the Wildcats’ ability to force turnovers, which led to fast break opportunities.

The Wildcats recorded 11 total steals in the game as six different players were able to force a turnover. Louisiana College then turned that defense into offense as the Wildcats had 19 points off turnovers.

Louisiana College will finish off their three-game homestand to start the season on Saturday, October 30 when they host the University of Mobile. Tip-off will be at 4 p.m. from H.O. West Fieldhouse.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Pineville Police said a man collapsed Sunday at the Smoothie King near Walmart.
Pineville police investigating death near Smoothie King
Leon Carter
Man arrested for shooting at wedding reception in Colfax
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A map of the proposed I-14 corridor path.
I-14 corridor added to infrastructure package, would run through Leesville

Latest News

A.J. Rainey dropped in 27 in his first game with the Generals, leading LSUA to a 97-73 win over...
Rainey’s 27 leads LSUA to win over Southeastern Baptist in opener
College Basketball: LSUA defeats Southeastern Baptist
College Basketball: LC Wildcats defeat Philander State
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results