Local Schools: Who is opting out of the mask mandate?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that K-12 schools now have the option to opt out of mask mandates, as long as they follow CDC quarantine guidelines.

News Channel 5 is reaching out to local schools here in Central Louisiana to see what each parish plans to do moving forward. Below is a list of who has made an official announcement so far. We will continue to update this list as we learn more from other parishes.

Rapides Parish:

The Rapides Parish School Board plans to address the possible change in their mask mandate policy at next Tuesday’s school board meeting. As of right now, the Rapides Parish School System will continue to operate under the “Parent’s Choice” option approved last week, while wearing masks, until the school board meets next week.

BACKGROUND: On Oct. 19, the Rapides Parish School Board passed a motion to approve implementing the “Parent Choice” quarantine option. The option, brought up by State Superintendent Cade Brumley, no longer requires mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact”. Instead, parents will be notified of exposure and make the decision on whether to quarantine children or let them remain at school.

The “Parent Choice” quarantine option is at odds with CDC quarantine guidelines, which are required to opt out of the mask mandate.

Vernon Parish:

Opting out of the mask mandate, but anyone wishing to continue to wear a mask is allowed to do so. The Vernon Parish School Board said they will continue to monitor numbers and trends to ensure safety for their students.

The Vernon Parish School Board released this statement on reversing the mask mandate. (VPSB)

