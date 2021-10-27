Paragon donates to Hurricane Ida recovery

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Paragon Casino Resort is giving back to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

Paragon recently made a $25,000 donation to the United Way of Central Louisiana to help with their recovery efforts after Ida.

The donation will be used to support the United Way in their mission of helping residents across the state as they continue to recover from the devastating effects of that storm back on August 29.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.