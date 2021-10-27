Advertisement

Paragon donates to Hurricane Ida recovery

Paragon Casino Resort General Manager and Tunica Biloxi Vice Chairman Marshall R. Sampson, Sr. donates a check to the United Way of Central Louisiana, accompanied by (L to R) Tunica Biloxi Tribal Council Members Harold Pierite, Sr. and Beverly Rachal, United Way of Central Louisiana Chief Executive Officer Michelle Purl, Tunica Biloxi Tribal Council and Gaming Commission Members Rudy Wambsgans III, and Bobby Pierite, Sr.(Source: The Ehrhardt Group / Paragon Casino)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Paragon Casino Resort is giving back to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

Paragon recently made a $25,000 donation to the United Way of Central Louisiana to help with their recovery efforts after Ida.

The donation will be used to support the United Way in their mission of helping residents across the state as they continue to recover from the devastating effects of that storm back on August 29.

