REPORT: LSU LB Navonteque Strong enters NCAA Transfer Portal

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Navonteque Strong has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to The Athletics’ Brody Miller. Strong becomes the second player to enter the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Koy Moore, since the news broke that Ed Orgeron will not be returning next season.

Strong was ranked the No. 1 JUCO linebacker for the class of 2021. The three-star linebacker totaled 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack. His lone sack game against UCLA in the season opener.

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound linebacker was committed to Mississippi State before switching to the Tigers and enrolling in January.

