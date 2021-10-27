Advertisement

REPORT: Saints trade to bring former RB Mark Ingram back to Black & Gold

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara
Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara(Mark Lagrange)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are apparently trading to bring a former player back to the Big Easy to help out in the running game: Mark Ingram

So far this season, Ingram has 92 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Saints before playing for the Ravens for two seasons. He is in his first season with the Texans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
A map of the proposed I-14 corridor path.
I-14 corridor added to infrastructure package, would run through Leesville
Leon Carter
Man arrested for shooting at wedding reception in Colfax
Jeremy Morrow
Former RPSO corrections deputy heads to trial on malfeasance charge for excessive force complaint

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL...
Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris among four Saints out against Seahawks
Report: Saints add kicker.
Saints sign kicker Brian Johnson; release Cody Parkey from injured reserve