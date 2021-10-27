RPSO deputy arrested in child porn investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.

According to RPSO, 36-year-old John Randell Crooks of Pineville was arrested for five counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was taken into custody without incident by investigators with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Crooks was immediately fired from his position with RPSO. He had been employed with them since 2008 and was currently assigned to the civil division.

Sheriff Mark Wood released this statement following the arrest:

“As public servants, we are held to a very high standard and I expect a lot from our deputies. I want the public to know we are cooperating fully with the Attorney General’s investigation and we will not tolerate any of our deputies conducting themselves in this manner. I expect our deputies to work hard every day to earn and keep the public’s trust in everything we do.”

