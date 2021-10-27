Saints’ Kamara & Bengals’ Chase win Offensive Player of the Week honors; Falcons’ LB Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

(WAFB) - NFL players with ties to Louisiana were recognized by the NFL for their huge performances in Week Seven that lead to road wins.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week and Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Chase won AFC Player of the Week. Additionally, former LSU Tiger Deion Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Both Chase and Kamara’s performances helped propel their teams to big wins on the road. Former LSU star Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards, a Bengals rookie record, highlighted by a 82-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a commanding 24-17 lead over the Baltimore Ravens.

Ja'Marr is not just winning rookie awards...@Real10jayy__ has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/MolkqLXtHu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 27, 2021

Chase also became the first player in NFL history with 754 yards receiving the most ever through their first seven career games. Chase is on pace to break former teammate Justin Jefferson rookie record for receiving yards of 1,400 set just last season.

A product of Archbishop Rummel currently leads the AFC in receiving yards, yards per game with 107.7 and is tied for the AFC lead in touchdown catches with six.

As for Kamara he carried the load offensively for the Saints in their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football as he caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, the lone Saints touchdown of the game. He also added 51 yards rushing.

Congrats to Alvin Kamara on being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week! 🔥#Saints | @A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/nm0eicbK5m — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 27, 2021

Atlanta Falcons linebacker and former Tiger Deion Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance. The former Tiger was all over the field in the Falcons 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins as he registered 15 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and a sack.

Deion Jones has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week‼️ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 27, 2021

