Saints’ Kamara & Bengals’ Chase win Offensive Player of the Week honors; Falcons’ LB Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

NFL players with Louisiana ties win NFL honors for Week 7 performances.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WAFB) - NFL players with ties to Louisiana were recognized by the NFL for their huge performances in Week Seven that lead to road wins.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week and Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Chase won AFC Player of the Week. Additionally, former LSU Tiger Deion Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Both Chase and Kamara’s performances helped propel their teams to big wins on the road. Former LSU star Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards, a Bengals rookie record, highlighted by a 82-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a commanding 24-17 lead over the Baltimore Ravens.

Chase also became the first player in NFL history with 754 yards receiving the most ever through their first seven career games. Chase is on pace to break former teammate Justin Jefferson rookie record for receiving yards of 1,400 set just last season.

A product of Archbishop Rummel currently leads the AFC in receiving yards, yards per game with 107.7 and is tied for the AFC lead in touchdown catches with six.

As for Kamara he carried the load offensively for the Saints in their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football as he caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, the lone Saints touchdown of the game. He also added 51 yards rushing.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker and former Tiger Deion Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance. The former Tiger was all over the field in the Falcons 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins as he registered 15 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and a sack.

