Tornado spotted on the ground near LA/TX state line

ORANGE, TEXAS (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer Johnny Lively captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day.

