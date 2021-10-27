Advertisement

Tornado spotted on the ground near LA/TX state line

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGE, TEXAS (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer Johnny Lively captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day.

