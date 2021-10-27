Advertisement

Trump could get big ‘bonus’ shares in new social media firm

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s social media company will get tens of millions of special bonus shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well.

That would potentially hand the former president billions of dollars in paper wealth based on current stock prices.

That is based on figures in a prospectus filed with security regulators on Tuesday.

The filing said Trump’s company will be able to exercise warrants convertible to as many as 40 million shares in a new public company over three years.

That is on top of nearly 90 million shares granted to his company in the merger that was previously announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville Police said a man collapsed Sunday at the Smoothie King near Walmart.
Pineville police investigating death near Smoothie King
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Natchitoches Police investigating shooting off University Parkway
Councilman Fowler files motion related to Alexandria’s budget, implies majority of council should be removed

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast
Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child
Moderate and Progressive Dems in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
Moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda