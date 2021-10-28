115th Annual State Fair of Louisiana kicks off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pandemic canceled many events last year, but as we progress we’re seeing more of them back up and running. That includes the State Fair of Louisiana!

Despite the windy weather, many people headed out to the opening day of the fair Thursday, Oct. 28.

Some people said this was their first time coming out to an event of this magnitude since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mask-wearing has been left up to attendees, and many people can be seen wearing one despite the Louisiana mask mandate being lifted.

The fair has many things to offer, including creative food options, fun rides and a variety of vendors plus adorable animals at the petting zoo.

