AG warns parents of edibles being packaged to look like popular snacks and candy brands

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning parents about edibles being packaged to look like popular snacks and candy right before Halloween weekend.

According to Landry, the edibles are being packaged to look like well-known snacks and candy brands in a Facebook post.

Landry goes on to explain that these products may contain high concentrations of THC, and if children eat too many they could overdose.

The most common overdose incidents among children involve ingestion of edible cannabis foods, and such overdoses are on the rise. In the first nine months of 2020, 80% of calls related to marijuana edibles to the Poison Control Center were for pediatric exposure.

Jeff Landry warns parents of edibles being packaged in popular snack and candy brands. (WAFB)

In the first half of 2021 alone, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reports poison control hotline calls have received an estimated 2,622 calls for services related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

Symptoms of THC overdose include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy, and loss of consciousness. If you suspect your child has eaten food containing high amounts of THC and become sick, call the Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

