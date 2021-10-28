Advertisement

Biloxi man arrested in murder investigation; victim found in Sabine Parish well in 1986

Delwin Avard Sibley
Delwin Avard Sibley(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in Biloxi, Mississippi tied to a murder where the victim’s remains were found in a Sabine Parish well in 1986.

Delwin Sibley, 74, was arrested at his home Thursday morning in Biloxi.

Sibley has been charged with second-degree murder for the 1984 death of Lester Rome of Grand Isle, whose remains were located in a Sabine Parish well in 1986.

Final confirmation of the identity of Rome’s remains wasn’t made until this year. Sibley became a suspect in the past year, and just a few days ago, detectives were able to get a warrant for his arrest.

Sibley will be sent back to Louisiana for prosecution.

