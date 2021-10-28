Escapee from juvenile detention center captured; what’s next?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, in the Houston, Texas area on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Both are awaiting extradition according to BRPD.

On October 14, 2021, five teenagers escaped the detention center just after 9 p.m. Thursday, according to BRPD. Four of them took a vehicle and the other ran away. BRPD confirmed a short time later the suspect on foot was captured.

“It’s happened more than enough. That some attention needs to be brought to it,” said Arpege Gibson, who lives near the Juvenile Detention Center.

The families who lives in the neighborhood next to the Department of Juvenile Services are hoping for changes, after 5 inmates escaped from the facility two weeks ago.

“Some other stipulations than what they have. Because apparently there is a problem or a loophole somewhere,” said Gibson. “He could’ve been in the house, he could’ve been in the bushes, he could’ve been everywhere. But that’s the choice living in this neighborhood.”

“Immediately after the breakout, a city-parish spokesperson promised the Department of Juvenile Services would take a close look at how the escape happened, and make changes to procedures and protocols.

But on Thursday, October 28, that spokesman could not elaborate to WAFB what changes were actually made.

“The Department of Juvenile Services continues to make common sense adjustments to procedures and protocols in the wake of the incident two weeks ago. Security protocols are regularly adjusted regardless of any incident. After the recent incident, an inspection was made by the state licensure and no deficiencies were reported,” said Mark Armstrong, Chief Communications Officer for the City-Parish of Baton Rouge.

“So, this is just a normal thing, for those other people in this diverse community outside of Scotlandville. It may be something that they fear, But I stay here, so it’s not a problem to me. I know how to deal with it,” said Gregory Smith.

Smith has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years and is not afraid of a potential breakout. But he says it’s clear what the facility should do...

“Do they job. That’s it. That’s the bottom line. Or hey, they got people unemployed out here that can do they job a whole lot better,” said Smith.

The two teens captured Thursday in Houston will be booked into EBR Parish Prison. A spokesman with BRPD says they could be charged as adults for the escape.

One of the captured teens has been identified as Jordan Pough, 18. He is facing charges of aggravated escape, armed robbery, battery of a correctional facility employee, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The arrest warrant for Pough stated he and the four other suspects attacked three correctional officers with a “shank.” The document also indicated the group overpowered the guards and stole the keys to the detention center. It added the suspects stole the keys to a vehicle and stole it to get away.

All three guards suffered injuries in the attack and one was taken to the hospital with a concussion, according to the warrant.

The center is located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. Two of the teens were returned by their parents. The escapees were older than what usually would’ve been in the detention center.

Jim Caldwell with BTR said the airport police are also assisting in the search by providing security patrols in the airport.

He added there is no effect on passengers with just a couple more arriving flights and no departures. He also said airport police are patrolling and officers are at their stations inside the airport. There are cameras that cover areas inside the terminal, parking, airfield, and more and those screens are monitored, according to Caldwell.

Charges for escapees were previously charged for crimes including: second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and armed robbery.

Please contact BRPD at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers if you have any information on the escapee or his whereabouts.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

