FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ida assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Families affected by Hurricane Ida now have until Nov. 29 to apply for FEMA disaster help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the deadline was set to occur on Thursday, but now homeowners and renters who live in 25 parishes have until next month to apply.

The affected parishes are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

FEMA’s disaster assistance can help pay for rental assistance, temporary housing and other expenses not covered by insurance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.