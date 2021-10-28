Advertisement

Gaming board gives final approval on the purchase of Louisiana Downs

Rubico Acquisition Corp. will pay $22 million for the facility
Louisiana Downs is located at 8000 E Texas St. in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Downs is located at 8000 E Texas St. in Bossier City, La.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Downs in Bossier City is now being sold for $22 million.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board gave the green light to Rubico Acquisition Corp. to purchase the facility, which includes the horse racing track and the casino. The Louisana Downs 2022 horseracing season will begin on Jan. 10 with quarter horse racing. Thoroughbred racing will begin May 7.

Plans include adding new games to the casino floor, a new rewards program, and new food and beverage outlets.

The transition from Caesars Entertainment to Rubico Acquisition Corp. will begin on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Randell Crooks
RPSO deputy arrested in child porn investigation
Box of masks
Local Schools: Who is opting out of the mask mandate?
A map of the proposed I-14 corridor path.
I-14 corridor added to infrastructure package, would run through Leesville
A photo from surveillance footage of the burglary suspect at Foster Construction in Pineville.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve burglary at Foster Construction
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California

Latest News

Department of Defense unit departs from Rapides Regional - clipped version
Biloxi man arrested in murder investigation; victim found in Sabine Parish well in 1986
Active-duty military members saying goodbye at a farewell breakfast and awards ceremony at...
Department of Defense Medical Team leaving Rapides Regional, heading back home to Virginia
Derrick Johnson
Mayor Derrick Johnson
Phillip George
Phillip George