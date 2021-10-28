Gaming board gives final approval on the purchase of Louisiana Downs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Downs in Bossier City is now being sold for $22 million.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board gave the green light to Rubico Acquisition Corp. to purchase the facility, which includes the horse racing track and the casino. The Louisana Downs 2022 horseracing season will begin on Jan. 10 with quarter horse racing. Thoroughbred racing will begin May 7.

Plans include adding new games to the casino floor, a new rewards program, and new food and beverage outlets.

The transition from Caesars Entertainment to Rubico Acquisition Corp. will begin on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.