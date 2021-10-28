Advertisement

Gov. Edwards set to hold news conference in Lake Charles Thursday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. (AP...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday that Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a news conference in Lake Charles Thursday.

The governor’s office said he will be traveling to Lake Charles Thursday, Oct. 28, and hold a news conference after assessing damages from Wednesday’s severe weather.

The news conference is scheduled for approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the governor’s office.

