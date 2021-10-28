GUMBO grant program aims to break the digital divide in Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Veneeth Iyengar, the state executive director for broadband and connectivity, held a stakeholder meeting at the Pineville City Hall on October 27, 2021. The meeting was to explain the GUMBO Grant program.

The Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities, GUMBO for short, is a grant program with $177,000,000 to be spent on increasing broadband access to unserved communities in Louisiana. The program defines unserved as those with download speeds lower than 25mbps and uploads speeds lower than 3mbps.

“The digital divide exists in Louisiana, and especially Cenla and other regions north of I-10,” said Iyengar.

Private broadband service providers must apply for the grant in partnership with the communities that need it. These applications are scored in a number of ways, including the number of people unserved, and the applications with the highest number of points win the grants.

“Our goal is to commit and spend that money by 2024, that’s the goal,” said Iyengar. “So, we want to work with a sense of urgency, the same sense of urgency people have in wanting broadband quickly. This is why we’re spending a significant time around the state meeting with stakeholders to make sure that everyone understands what’s coming in the next few months.”

Iyengar said this grant could help the nearly 20,000 people in Rapides Parish that are without high-speed internet, as well as the 10,000 in Avoyelles and 15,000 in Grant.

Some local officials are hopeful their areas will benefit from the GUMBO program.

“I think that what we heard here today is a good thing. As long as it all stays like they’re saying it is and we keep going down that same track, I really believe it will be a good program and it will get done,” said Town of Lecompte Mayor Craig Phillips.

The GUMBO application period begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 31.

