LC Wildcats want to upset a division rival this weekend for homecoming

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats had their two-game winning streak snapped last Saturday against Texas Wesleyan University, losing 56 to 39.

Coach Andrew Maddox said if they focus on things like what they can control, they would be right where they want to be when the final whistle blows.

“We will play better at home I’m sure,” he said. “We normally do but we just need to go out and play. That’s what it’s about. Just go play and not worry about anything else. Just do our best and focus on what we’re doing on that particular play. If we do that repeatedly, we will like the results.”

The Wildcats get a chance to upset undefeated Langston University at home this Saturday. Kick-off is 2 p.m. at Wildcat Field.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.