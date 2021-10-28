Advertisement

LC Wildcats want to upset a division rival this weekend for homecoming

(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats had their two-game winning streak snapped last Saturday against Texas Wesleyan University, losing 56 to 39.

Coach Andrew Maddox said if they focus on things like what they can control, they would be right where they want to be when the final whistle blows.

“We will play better at home I’m sure,” he said. “We normally do but we just need to go out and play. That’s what it’s about. Just go play and not worry about anything else. Just do our best and focus on what we’re doing on that particular play. If we do that repeatedly, we will like the results.”

The Wildcats get a chance to upset undefeated Langston University at home this Saturday. Kick-off is 2 p.m. at Wildcat Field.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Randell Crooks
RPSO deputy arrested in child porn investigation
Box of masks
Local Schools: Who is opting out of the mask mandate?
A map of the proposed I-14 corridor path.
I-14 corridor added to infrastructure package, would run through Leesville
A photo from surveillance footage of the burglary suspect at Foster Construction in Pineville.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve burglary at Foster Construction
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California

Latest News

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
Kim Mulkey holds news conference on upcoming LSU women’s basketball season
Season Preview
Kim Mulkey holds news conference on upcoming LSU women’s basketball season
Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara
REPORT: Saints trade to bring former RB Mark Ingram back to Black & Gold
Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series