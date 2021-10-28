Leesville vs Tioga is our Week 9 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the Week 9 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week will feature a district matchup between the Tioga Indians (3-5) and the Leesville Wampus Cats (6-2).

This serves as an important matchup for both teams, as it could determine the 3-4A district title. Leesville stands at 3-0 in district play. If they manage to secure a win, they will be the district champs.

Tioga is 2-0 in district play. If they punch the winning ticket, they will gain control of their destiny to win their third straight district title.

The kick-off will at 7 p.m. at Tioga on Friday, October 29.

