Marksville’s Dunbar happy to be back on the sidelines after missing 5 games due to health issues

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers didn’t start the season they wanted, losing their first five games of the season. If you asked what their biggest loss was, they would say it was their head coach, J.T. Dunbar.

Coach Dunbar missed the first five games due to health concerns. He knew he would be okay, but he wanted to take his time and make sure his health would be fine before he returned to the sideline.

“Well, I had a few things going on I needed to sort out. Things that dealt with my blood pressure primarily.” said the Marksville coach. “Everything checked out fine. I spent a couple of days in the hospital. They changed up some medication that I was taking, and I got advised to stay out a few weeks, which I did and that was tough. I actually got advised to stay a little longer, and it was tough staying away from the guys. So, I decided to come back from sitting at home, going crazy for about three weeks.”

His first game back was against an undefeated Grant Cougars. The Tigers went on to upset the Cougars for their first win of the season, even though it was his first game back he felt he had no impact on the outcome

Coach Dunbar said, “I thought the kids really responded but it wasn’t because of me, because my coaches did a really good job of keeping those guys together.”

This was perfect timing when the coach came back, getting ready for district games and who wouldn’t be energized and ready to play against rivals.

“It’s just you come back with a lot of excitement, especially around mid-season because you’re going through the grind every day and stuff you might be a little tired of mentally and physically, but I came back refreshed.” Coach Dunbar said.

The Tigers are looking to win another district game on Friday on the road against the Jena Giants. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

Full Interview:

