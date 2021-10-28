New Google tool to delete photos of minors

(CNN) - Google is taking action to help delete photos of minors from the internet.

The tech giant announced it has a tool that allows parents and children under 18-years-old to request pictures be removed from its images tab and as thumbnails in searches.

Previously, people could ask for personal information and photos to be removed if they were in certain categories, such as “non-consensual explicit.” Now, Google is extending the categories to include minors.

The tech giant said teams will review each request for image removal.

Some experts said the move could help lessen cyber-bullying and erase potentially harmful pictures or information from lingering online.

