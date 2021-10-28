Advertisement

North La. man accused of threatening to murder member of Congress

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Lincoln Parish man over accusations that he threatened to murder a U.S. congresswoman.

Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 38, of Ruston, was indicted on charges of threatening a federal official and transmitting threats in interstate commerce, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

They say the threat was made on or about Oct. 12 and was intended retaliation against her for her work in Congress. The target of the threat was not named.

If convicted, Thibodeaux faces no more than 10 years in prison on the charge of threatening a federal official, no more than five years on the transmitting threats in interstate commerce charge, two years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The United States Capitol Police and FBI are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg is prosecuting the case.

