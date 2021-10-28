Tornadoes confirmed in two Cenla parishes

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - National Weather Service offices have confirmed two tornadoes in Central Louisiana from Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph occurred in Beauregard Parish around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28. The tornado touched down near Highway 109 near Fields, Louisiana and traveled 1.9 miles. The tornado was approximately 100 yards wide and snapped or uprooted several trees. The tornado touched down for three minutes.

The NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi also confirmed an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph in southern Concordia Parish. A tornado touched down just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 28 near Highway 15 and traveled 1.75 miles. The tornado path was approximately 25 yards wide. The tornado only touched down for two minutes, but snapped several large limbs and uprooted several trees in the area. The NWS said the origin point of the tornado is uncertain due to road accessibility issues. In their storm survey report, they said that additional aerial analysis may be conducted and may lead to additional adjustments.

Numerous other tornadoes have been confirmed across portions of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi from Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.

