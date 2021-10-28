Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Randell Crooks
RPSO deputy arrested in child porn investigation
A map of the proposed I-14 corridor path.
I-14 corridor added to infrastructure package, would run through Leesville
Box of masks
Local Schools: Who is opting out of the mask mandate?
A photo from surveillance footage of the burglary suspect at Foster Construction in Pineville.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve burglary at Foster Construction
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California

Latest News

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, testifies via video conference during a House Committee on...
Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun