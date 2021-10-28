Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

