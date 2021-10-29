Advertisement

GPSO seeks help locating man wanted on felony charges

Dustin Elkins
Dustin Elkins(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for felony charges by Louisiana State Police and the Many Police Department.

GPSO said Dustin Elkins is a white male, last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a pink shirt.

Dustin has fled from deputies several times on Friday, October 29 and was reported to be pulling on car door handles.

If located or seen, please call GPSO at 318-627-3261.

