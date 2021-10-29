GPSO seeks help locating man wanted on felony charges

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for felony charges by Louisiana State Police and the Many Police Department.

GPSO said Dustin Elkins is a white male, last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a pink shirt.

Dustin has fled from deputies several times on Friday, October 29 and was reported to be pulling on car door handles.

If located or seen, please call GPSO at 318-627-3261.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.