Advertisement

La. lawmakers create committee to study troopers’ use of force

Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Republicans have set up a special committee to study the use of force by state troopers.

This committee will look into several high-profile complaints of excessive force by troopers. The move comes after a series of beatings of black men by troopers.

These incidents, some caught on tape, have gotten the attention of federal investigators.

RELATED STORIES:

Sen. Franklin Foil (R-Baton Rouge) will be in charge of the committee. He said the committee will hear from LSP and the public.

The goal is to tighten laws regarding the use of force.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Randell Crooks
RPSO deputy arrested in child porn investigation
Box of masks
Local Schools: Who is opting out of the mask mandate?
A map of the proposed I-14 corridor path.
I-14 corridor added to infrastructure package, would run through Leesville
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
A photo from surveillance footage of the burglary suspect at Foster Construction in Pineville.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve burglary at Foster Construction

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Jason Wheeler – Golden Apple Winner
A sign showing support for Pineville resident Danny Duncan on October 28, 2021. Duncan was...
Pineville cancer patient gets a special motorcycle ride
Pineville resident with terminal cancer takes special motorcycle ride
Tornadoes confirmed in two Cenla parishes