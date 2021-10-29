La. lawmakers create committee to study troopers’ use of force

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Republicans have set up a special committee to study the use of force by state troopers.

This committee will look into several high-profile complaints of excessive force by troopers. The move comes after a series of beatings of black men by troopers.

These incidents, some caught on tape, have gotten the attention of federal investigators.

Sen. Franklin Foil (R-Baton Rouge) will be in charge of the committee. He said the committee will hear from LSP and the public.

The goal is to tighten laws regarding the use of force.

