Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson, Julianne N. Porales / Bottom Row: Taylor Ragonesi, Bridget Delaughter(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested four people in connection with child abuse at a Vidalia day care.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 15, deputies began investigating the matter of a 14-month-old who had been hit on the back while in the care of a worker at the Noah’s Ark Daycare.

Investigators gained access to some security footage which they say revealed a worker excessively strike the child numerous times. They say two other 1-year-old children were hit as well.

A search warrant was then obtained and a DVR hard drive was seized from the location. They say this revealed even more instances of abuse at the hands of day care workers.

This included numerous instances of children being struck excessively on different parts of the body including the face, mouth and head, as well as several employees striking the children with wooden paint sticks.

They say, during the investigation, the Louisiana State Police were notified due to a conflict, at which time they assisted in the completion of the case.

“The well-being of our children are one of the main priorities of my office and as your Sheriff, I will continue to ensure their safety”, says Sheriff David Hedrick. The Sheriff would also like to thank the Louisiana State Police for their quick and thorough response relative to this investigation.

Arrested were:

  • Lysa Richardson, 36- Vidalia, LA
    • Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
  • Julianne N. Porales, 27- Fayette, MS
    • Charges: (11) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
  • Taylor Ragonesi, 19- Ferriday, LA
    • Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
  • Bridget Delaughter, 34 - Vidalia, LA
    • Charges: (4) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

