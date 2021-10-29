Advertisement

Reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas Senate

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children...
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left. Jim Bob announced he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.(AP Photo/ Beth Hall, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Jim Bob Duggar, who is best known from the reality series “19 Kids and Counting,” announced Friday he is running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

Duggar posted the announcement on Facebook saying he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.

According to the post, he previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

“I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation,” Duggar’s statement reads. “Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs.”

The TLC series “19 Kids and Counting” showcased the Duggar family’s daily life.

It was canceled in 2015 after allegations of sexual misconduct against Joshua Duggar, who is currently facing charges in a child pornography case.

Jim Bob then appeared in the spinoff series “Counting On” that TLC canceled in 2021, after Joshua Duggar’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
John Randell Crooks
RPSO deputy arrested in child porn investigation
Tornadoes confirmed in two Cenla parishes
Delwin Avard Sibley
Biloxi man arrested in murder investigation; victim found in Sabine Parish well in 1986
A photo from surveillance footage of the burglary suspect at Foster Construction in Pineville.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve burglary at Foster Construction

Latest News

Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
Halloween candy
Halloween safety tips from the Alexandria Police Department