Rosepine’s Grant Ducote wins ACA Athlete of the Week

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine’s Grant Ducote doesn’t speak much but when he makes contact with other players, you can hear that loud and clear.

Last week, he helped the Rosepine Eagles win 70-14, where he scored six touchdowns and had 129 rushing yards in the contest.

Grant doesn’t yell in the locker room or jump around before a game. Instead, he is cool as the other side of the pillow.

“I am very chill in the locker room with my teammates. I don’t mind listening to whatever they have on in the weight room,” he said.

Ducote grew up in a football home, watching games. However, the guy that sticks out to him the most is current Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey, because of the elusiveness and power he runs with.

Head Coach Brad Ducote is also his dad, but that relationship on the field doesn’t spill over to their home.

“On the field, it’s a business approach,” said Coach Brad. “But off the field, we hunt or go fishing and talk about other things. We do discuss football at home but it’s usually not Rosepine football, but about college or NFL stuff. For the most part, we carry on a different relationship at the house.”

Although Ducote is a junior, he wants to leave a legacy behind that he hopes the underclassmen will follow.

“I never cheat the drills and always give my best effort into everything I can because I know the freshmen and sophomores are following my lead,” Ducote said.

Ducote’s six-touchdown performance and leadership on and off the field won him ACA Athlete of the Week.

