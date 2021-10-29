Student job fair at Louisiana College on Nov. 3rd

The following was released to us by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana College’s Center for Calling & Career will host a Career Fair for all students on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Granberry Conference Center on campus.

“We are excited to bring in over 30 local, regional and national businesses to promote job opportunities for our upcoming graduates and internships as well,” said Meredith Rennier, executive director of the CCC, which launched this fall.

Rennier has been busy this first semester of the CCC.

Since August, the CCC has hosted an on-campus student job fair in the second week of the semester with 249 students in attendance, followed by a Resume Writing Workshop in September with nearly 100 students in attendance. In October, the CCC hosted a LinkedIn 101 Workshop with more than 50 students in attendance.

President Rick Brewer said the CCC is already having a positive impact on the students and the planning for their futures after college because of the focus on not only their career aspirations and natural talents but also on their spiritual callings.

“We hope to prepare our students for success in the workplace and in their professional careers,” Rennier added, “by providing resources each semester to strengthen their interpersonal skills.”

All students are encouraged to attend the Career Fair and receive a Cultural Credit. For more information about the fair or the CCC, email Meredith.Rennier@lacollege.edu.

