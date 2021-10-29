Advertisement

Study: 72% of unvaccinated workers vow to quit over mandate

New York City municipal workers protest outside City Hall against the coming COVID-19 vaccine...
New York City municipal workers protest outside City Hall against the coming COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in New York.(Timothy Fadek | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new survey of over 15,000 people found a majority of unvaccinated workers would rather quit their jobs than be ordered to get vaccinated.

Of the unvaccinated, 37% said they would quit if they were forced to either get vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests.

Also, 72% said they will quit if their employer mandates vaccines and doesn’t offer the testing option.

The Biden Administration is drafting new workplace safety rules requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or frequent COVID tests.

See the survey here.

