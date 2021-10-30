2021 5th Quarter Week 9 Highlights

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the ninth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Natchitoches Central
|7
|Haughton
|35
|Pineville
|12
|West Monroe
|30
|ASH
|23
|Ouachita Parish
|26
4A Scores
|DeRidder
|41
|Peabody
|26
|Tioga
|7
|Leesville
|37
3A Scores
|Buckeye
|14
|Caldwell Parish
|10
|Marksville
|8
|Jena
|38
|Slaughter Community Charter
|8
|Grant
|52
2A Scores
|Pickering
|6
|Kinder
|62
|Menard
|0
|Avoyelles
|30
|Rosepine
|48
|Oakdale
|27
|Bunkie
|28
|Many
|73
1A Scores
|St. Mary’s
|23
|Logansport
|50
|LaSalle
|42
|Northwood-Lena
|22
|Block
|48
|Montgomery
|6
