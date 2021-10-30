Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter Week 9 Highlights

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the ninth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Natchitoches Central7Haughton35
Pineville12West Monroe30
ASH23Ouachita Parish26

4A Scores

DeRidder41Peabody26
Tioga7Leesville37

3A Scores

Buckeye14Caldwell Parish10
Marksville8Jena38
Slaughter Community Charter8Grant52

2A Scores

Pickering6Kinder62
Menard0Avoyelles30
Rosepine48Oakdale27
Bunkie28Many73

1A Scores

St. Mary’s23Logansport50
LaSalle42Northwood-Lena22
Block48Montgomery6

