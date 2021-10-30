2021 5th Quarter Week 9 Highlights

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the ninth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Natchitoches Central 7 Haughton 35 Pineville 12 West Monroe 30 ASH 23 Ouachita Parish 26

4A Scores

DeRidder 41 Peabody 26 Tioga 7 Leesville 37

3A Scores

Buckeye 14 Caldwell Parish 10 Marksville 8 Jena 38 Slaughter Community Charter 8 Grant 52

2A Scores

Pickering 6 Kinder 62 Menard 0 Avoyelles 30 Rosepine 48 Oakdale 27 Bunkie 28 Many 73

1A Scores

St. Mary’s 23 Logansport 50 LaSalle 42 Northwood-Lena 22 Block 48 Montgomery 6

