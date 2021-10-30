Advertisement

Alexandria releases list of dates for APD public safety meetings

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has released dates for upcoming public safety meetings in the city, similar to the one held previously for the Garden District.

The following meetings will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

  • Nov. 2 - Frank O Hunter Park, District 2
  • Nov. 16 - Martin Park Elementary, District 3
  • Nov. 30 - Bolton Ave. Community Center, District 1
  • Dec. 14 - Central Louisiana Business Development Center, 1501 Wimbledon, District 5

Residents are invited to attend the meeting in their respective districts to discuss public safety issues with Alexandria Police Department officers as they work to create a safer community.

It is worth noting that all these meetings take place on days where the Alexandria City Council will be busy meeting.

