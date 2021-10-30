Alexandria releases list of dates for APD public safety meetings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has released dates for upcoming public safety meetings in the city, similar to the one held previously for the Garden District.

The following meetings will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Nov. 2 - Frank O Hunter Park, District 2

Nov. 16 - Martin Park Elementary, District 3

Nov. 30 - Bolton Ave. Community Center, District 1

Dec. 14 - Central Louisiana Business Development Center, 1501 Wimbledon, District 5

Residents are invited to attend the meeting in their respective districts to discuss public safety issues with Alexandria Police Department officers as they work to create a safer community.

It is worth noting that all these meetings take place on days where the Alexandria City Council will be busy meeting.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.