Jena earns back-to-back district titles after defeating Marksville 38-8

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JENA, La (KALB) - The Jena Giants have now clinched back-to-back 3-3A District Titles outright after defeating the Marksville Tigers in convincing fashion 38-8.

The Giants have now won eight straight district games dating back to last season. Jena is 8-1 in 2021 so far with their only loss coming on the road at Neville.

In the four district wins this year, Jena’s defense has only given up an average of five points per game which includes two shutout wins against Grant and Buckeye.

The Giants will finish the regular season with a non-district game against Winnfield before finding out who they will be playing in the first round of the playoffs.

