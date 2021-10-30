Leesville claims district title after 34-7 win over Tioga

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - On the final game of the regular season for Leesville, the Wampus Cats picked up an impressive 34-7 win at Tioga to clinch the 3-4A District Title.

The Wampus Cats finished the regular season 7-2 and undefeated in district play. With the win over the Indians, Leesville claimed its first district title since 2018.

In district play this season, Leesville beat their opponents by an average of 31 points per game and scored at least 42 points in three out of their four district games.

The Wampus Cats will have a bye week in Week 10 and will now sit back and wait to see where they will be playing in the first round of the playoffs.

