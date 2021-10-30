Advertisement

Leesville claims district title after 34-7 win over Tioga

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - On the final game of the regular season for Leesville, the Wampus Cats picked up an impressive 34-7 win at Tioga to clinch the 3-4A District Title.

The Wampus Cats finished the regular season 7-2 and undefeated in district play. With the win over the Indians, Leesville claimed its first district title since 2018.

In district play this season, Leesville beat their opponents by an average of 31 points per game and scored at least 42 points in three out of their four district games.

The Wampus Cats will have a bye week in Week 10 and will now sit back and wait to see where they will be playing in the first round of the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
John Randell Crooks
RPSO deputy arrested in child porn investigation
Tornadoes confirmed in two Cenla parishes
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children
Dustin Elkins
GPSO seeks help locating man wanted on felony charges

Latest News

Jena's defense recovers fumble in win against Marksville.
Jena earns back-to-back district titles after defeating Marksville 38-8
Vote for Week 9 Play of the Week
2021 5th Quarter Week 9 Highlights
GOTW: Leesville vs Tioga