Pedestrian hit by train in Pineville, temporary road closure
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Intersection of Melrose and 1st Street across from Louisiana College is currently closed due to an accident involving the train and a pedestrian.
As of right now, no further details are available but a Rapides Parish Coroners vehicle was at the scene. KALB learned from Pineville Police that they will conduct a joint investigation with officers from the Kansas City Southern Railway Police.
We will provide an update when we know more.
