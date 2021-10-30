Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by train in Pineville, temporary road closure

The Intersection of Melrose and 1st Street across from Louisiana College is currently closed...
The Intersection of Melrose and 1st Street across from Louisiana College is currently closed due to an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips and Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Intersection of Melrose and 1st Street across from Louisiana College is currently closed due to an accident involving the train and a pedestrian.

As of right now, no further details are available but a Rapides Parish Coroners vehicle was at the scene. KALB learned from Pineville Police that they will conduct a joint investigation with officers from the Kansas City Southern Railway Police.

We will provide an update when we know more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children
Dustin Elkins
GPSO seeks help locating man wanted on felony charges
Jeremy Morrow
Fired RPSO corrections officer calls termination and arrest for malfeasance ‘political’ at trial
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021

Latest News

Jena earns district title
Alexandria releases list of dates for APD public safety meetings
Fired RPSO corrections officer calls termination and arrest for malfeasance ‘political’ at trial
Student job fair at Louisiana College on Nov. 3rd