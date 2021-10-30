Pedestrian hit by train in Pineville, temporary road closure

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Intersection of Melrose and 1st Street across from Louisiana College is currently closed due to an accident involving the train and a pedestrian.

As of right now, no further details are available but a Rapides Parish Coroners vehicle was at the scene. KALB learned from Pineville Police that they will conduct a joint investigation with officers from the Kansas City Southern Railway Police.

We will provide an update when we know more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.