Day one of early voting wraps up in Central Louisiana

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Across the state, many voters took advantage of the first day of the early voting period by casting their ballots for the November 13 fall primary election.

Sandra Bonnette, the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, reported that 280 people showed up and voted in the parish on day one.

“We’ve had an average to low turnout which is normal,” said Bonnette. “We’ve sent out about 5,500 absentee ballots by mail, and we received about 1,900 back which is also average.”

Bonnette did say that this year, they are seeing more people vote with mail-in ballots than in previous elections.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, November 6 with the only exception being Sunday, October 31 on Halloween.

When voters go to the polls, they will see a handful of local races on the ballot including four statewide constitutional amendments.

For a full breakdown of some of the amendments that people will be voting for, click here.

For Rapides Parish voters, you can vote at the Rapides Parish Courthouse or at Kees Park in Pineville. The polls open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

