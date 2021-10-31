Last second buzzer-beater drops Louisiana College to finish homestand

PINEVILLE, LA (KALB) - Joshua Williams banked in a go-ahead three-pointer for the Mobile Rams to give Louisiana College their first loss of the season 75-73.

The Wildcats (2-1) led by one point at the half and found themselves in a close battle all game long with the Rams.

Kae’ron Baker led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points and went 4-10 from behind the arc. As a team, Louisiana College hit 10 threes in the game, but only shot 41% from the field.

The one advantage Mobile had in the game over LC was when it came to bench points. The Wildcats only had 13 points from their bench compared to the Rams with 33 which includes 18 from Williams who hit the game-winner.

This loss is the first for the Wildcats as a member of the NAIA.

Louisiana College will now hit the road for the first time this season on November 3 when they take on Tulane in New Orleans in an exhibition.

