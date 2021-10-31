Advertisement

Last second buzzer-beater drops Louisiana College to finish homestand

Kae'ron Baker driving into the paint in game against Mobile.
Kae'ron Baker driving into the paint in game against Mobile.(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, LA (KALB) - Joshua Williams banked in a go-ahead three-pointer for the Mobile Rams to give Louisiana College their first loss of the season 75-73.

The Wildcats (2-1) led by one point at the half and found themselves in a close battle all game long with the Rams.

Kae’ron Baker led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points and went 4-10 from behind the arc. As a team, Louisiana College hit 10 threes in the game, but only shot 41% from the field.

The one advantage Mobile had in the game over LC was when it came to bench points. The Wildcats only had 13 points from their bench compared to the Rams with 33 which includes 18 from Williams who hit the game-winner.

This loss is the first for the Wildcats as a member of the NAIA.

Louisiana College will now hit the road for the first time this season on November 3 when they take on Tulane in New Orleans in an exhibition.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children
Dustin Elkins
GPSO: Dustin Elkins has been located
Jeremy Morrow
Fired RPSO corrections officer calls termination and arrest for malfeasance ‘political’ at trial
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021

Latest News

Jay Griffin IV (left) had a career-high 101 receiving yards against Nicholls on Saturday.
Nicholls’ late first-half push upends Demons
Jena's defense recovers fumble in win against Marksville.
Jena earns back-to-back district titles after defeating Marksville 38-8
Leesville's Coach Robbie Causey leads the Wampus Cats to their first district title since 2018.
Leesville claims district title after 34-7 win over Tioga
Vote for Week 9 Play of the Week