LC pulls out the upset against 14th ranked Langston on Homecoming

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LC Wildcats played spoiler on Homecoming knocking off the previously undefeated Langston Lions 31-24 at Wildcat Field.

The first half was tightly contested, but it was the defense that provided sparks as they stopped the Lions twice on fourth down. The Wildcats went into the half trailing 10-9.

In the second half, it turned into a back-and-forth game, but LC pulled out their best drive of the season when it mattered the most. Tied at 24 in the fourth quarter, The Wildcats marched down the field on an eight-minute drive that started at their own four-yard line and connected on the go-ahead touchdown strike with less than a minute to go in the game.

After the game, head coach Andrew Maddox talked about the decision to go for a touchdown instead of settling for a potential game-winning field goal try at the end of the game.

“We decided to be aggressive and go for a touchdown,” said Coach Maddox. “We figured they would think that we were going to run it and run out the clock, so why not be aggressive right here and go for a touchdown.”

Sal Palmero, who helped lead that game-winning drive, had an efficient game going 13-25 passing with 235 yards and three touchdowns while most importantly finishing the game with zero turnovers. Palermo said a win like this means a lot not only for the players currently on the roster but for the future of the program.

“Coach Maddox said this was our first win against a ranked opponent since 2010 and that’s huge,” said Palermo. “I hope we can get on back on track and finish out the year strong. Hopefully, that spills into next year. We had some hiccups early this year and it kind of derailed us a little bit, but this win can set us right and get this program back in the right direction for years to come.”

The Wildcats are now 3-6 and 3-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference on the year and will be back on the road next Saturday to face Lyons College.

