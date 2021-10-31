LC’s offense explodes in a record-breaking 25 goal performance to claim the regular season conference title

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - In a game that produced video game-like numbers, the Louisiana College Women’s Soccer team scored a mind-boggling 25 goals in the regular-season finale against Texas College.

Earlier this season, the Lady Wildcats scored 10 goals in a game against Mississippi University for Women, which was then a school record for most goals in a game. LC shattered that record Saturday night and also managed to keep their opponent scoreless.

If scoring 25 goals weren’t enough to celebrate, the Lady Wildcats officially clinched the first regular-season conference title in school history.

Head Coach Carla Tejas helped turn around a program that only won one game in the previous two years combined to a 14-1-1 overall record and a 10-0-1 record in conference play in 2021. With the win against Texas College, Coach Tejas became the winningest head coach in program history.

“Now that I’m at LC, I enjoy the environment here. I can’t say enough about the people here,” said Coach Tejas. “You can see it with the people supporting our games, and it’s been an amazing ride so far but we’re not done yet.”

Louisiana College will be the number 1 seed in the Red River Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament which starts Friday, November 5.

