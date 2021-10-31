Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Montgomery woman has died following a hit and run crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 71 north of Montgomery on Saturday, October 30.

Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 7:30 a.m. April L. Dubios, 35, was walking on the southbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 71 when for unknown reasons, an unknown southbound vehicle exited the roadway and struck Dubios.

Dubios sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 47 fatalities.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.