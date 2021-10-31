Advertisement

Saints recover from Winston injury, beat Super Bowl champ Bucs

The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.
The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.(Mark Lagrange|Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints-Bucs signified a revenge game for quarterback Jameis Winston.

Tampa Bay unloaded the struggling former first-round pick, and now he was in New Orleans ready to show his former squad his progress.

Unfortunately for Winston, he didn’t make it to halftime.

Winston left the contest in the second quarter with a leg injury. The Saints starting quarterback was eventually carted off to the locker room.

The Saints recovered from the injury, and gutted out a win over the Bucs, 36-27.

The winner, a pick-six by P.J. Williams. The Bucs were driving, down 29-27, but Willams stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass, and the Dome erupted.

In relief, Trevor Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, right before half the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017.

The Bucs raced out to a 7-0 advantage, courtesy of a Tom Brady to Chris Godwin, 12-yard touchdown.

On the very next drive, the Saints responded. Before he left the game, Winston hit Tre’Quan Smith in-stride for a 16-yard score. That connection knotted things up in the Caesars Superdome, 7-7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Grant Parish
Dustin Elkins
GPSO: Dustin Elkins has been located
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children
Vote for Week 9 Play of the Week

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL...
Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris among four Saints out against Seahawks