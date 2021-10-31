Saints recover from Winston injury, beat Super Bowl champ Bucs
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints-Bucs signified a revenge game for quarterback Jameis Winston.
Tampa Bay unloaded the struggling former first-round pick, and now he was in New Orleans ready to show his former squad his progress.
Unfortunately for Winston, he didn’t make it to halftime.
Winston left the contest in the second quarter with a leg injury. The Saints starting quarterback was eventually carted off to the locker room.
The Saints recovered from the injury, and gutted out a win over the Bucs, 36-27.
The winner, a pick-six by P.J. Williams. The Bucs were driving, down 29-27, but Willams stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass, and the Dome erupted.
In relief, Trevor Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, right before half the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017.
The Bucs raced out to a 7-0 advantage, courtesy of a Tom Brady to Chris Godwin, 12-yard touchdown.
On the very next drive, the Saints responded. Before he left the game, Winston hit Tre’Quan Smith in-stride for a 16-yard score. That connection knotted things up in the Caesars Superdome, 7-7.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.