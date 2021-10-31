Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead

RAPIDES PARISH, La (LSP) - A Pineville woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-49 near U.S. 167. on Saturday, October 30.

The crash claimed the life of Sylvia Ann Ostrander, 59, of Pineville.

Louisiana State Police reported at a 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by Marie T. Faglie, 61, of Pineville, was traveling northbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Faglie switched lanes and failed to yield to a northbound 2016 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. Faglie’s vehicle then rear-ended the commercial vehicle.

Faglie sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Ostrander, whose restraint usage is unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The commercial vehicle’s driver and passenger, who were properly restrained, sustained no injuries.

In a separate crash, a Ball man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 on Saturday, October 30.

LSP reported that Danny V. Lambert, 52, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 1207. For reasons still unknown, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned causing Lambert to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Lambert sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 47 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.