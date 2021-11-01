Advertisement

In 2nd weekend, ‘Dune’ bests ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Antlers’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune."(Chia Bella James | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - After a record-breaking start, October’s box office closed out quietly this weekend with “Dune” repeating at number one and two prominent genre newcomers, “Last Night in Soho” and “Antlers,” stumbling.

Whether it’s due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, too many new options or simply a lack of enthusiasm, moviegoing audiences seemed to have other plans this weekend.

Notable exceptions are the latest “My Hero Academia” and the new Wes Anderson pic “The French Dispatch.”

Still, with total grosses expected to net out around $625 million, October has become the highest-grossing month of the year. The previous high-water mark came in July with $583.8 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

